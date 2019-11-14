Home

(Dick) The family wish to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their kind messages of sympathy and support at this sad time.
They would also like to thank everyone for the generous donations received for
Galloway Society for the Blind,
also to Ferrari's for a (reet) good do. A special thank you to
Rev Garry Whittaker for conducting a fitting
funeral service and to
William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 14, 2019
