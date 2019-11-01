|
|
|
BUTLER RICHARD
(DICK) Died peacefully on
24th October, with his
family by his side,
aged 89 and 11/12.
Beloved husband of
the late Patricia,
dearly loved dad of John,
Anne, Martin and Helen,
dear father in law of
Sharen, Jim and Karen,
loving grandad of Anna,
Cathy, Richard, Hayley,
Danielle, Matthew and
great grandad of
Emelia, Alex and Dotty.
The funeral service will take place at St. James' Church, Whitechapel on Thursday 7th November at 10:45am, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to
'Galloways Society for the Blind'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019