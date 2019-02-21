|
BARBER Richard Thomas
'Tom' Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 12th February 2019
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late
Margaret. A much loved dad
to Eric, Elsie, Dot and Jane.
Cherished grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
Torrisholme Cemetery, Morecambe on
Monday 4th March at 11.30am
prior to burial in the
cemetery grounds.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired can be
made in memory of Tom to
Heartbeat.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
