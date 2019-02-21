Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Stewart Dimond & Son
2 Bridge Street
Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YB
01995 602 316
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Barber

Notice Condolences

Richard Barber Notice
BARBER Richard Thomas
'Tom' Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 12th February 2019
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late
Margaret. A much loved dad
to Eric, Elsie, Dot and Jane.
Cherished grandad and
great grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
Torrisholme Cemetery, Morecambe on
Monday 4th March at 11.30am
prior to burial in the
cemetery grounds.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired can be
made in memory of Tom to
Heartbeat.
All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street, Garstang,
Preston, PR3 1YB.
Tel: 01995 602316.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices