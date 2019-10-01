|
|
|
HALLIWELL Rhoda
(née Bradbury)
Died 20th September 2019,
in her 98th year.
Peacefully at Elm House
Nursing Home Southport.
Precious and beloved
Mother of Darryl and Darlene.
Much loved Mother-in-Law to Peter. Dearest Grandmother to Michelle and her husband Jon and loving Great-Grandmother
to George and Florence.
She will be greatly missed for all the love and care she gave to us, our cousins, extended family and all her wonderful friends.
Many hearts were
touched by her kindness.
Love you always.
Funeral service celebrating Rhoda's life at Salvation Army Church and Community Centre,
65 Shakespeare Street, Southport on Friday 11th October at 11.15am followed by committal at Southport Crematorium at 12.40pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired to
The Salvation Army, Southport.
Enquiries to Howard's Funeral Directors, 1-5 Roe Lane, Southport, PR9 9DR. Telephone:
01704 500086
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 1, 2019