WILSON With deep sorrow we announce the death of
Rex Wilson
who died on March 21st 2019
aged 96 years.
Much loved husband of Myra.
Father of Paul and Katie,
Julie and Kevin.
Grandfather to Liam, Nicola, Jennifer and Charlotte and beloved uncle of many
nieces and nephews.
"Thinking of you always"
Funeral service at
God's Acre Chapel, Moss House Lane, Much Hoole on Thursday 28th March at 2.30pm
prior to interment in the
Woodland Burial Ground.
Inquiries to
G.C. Whalley and Daughter,
Churchside Funeral Home,
Longton. Tel 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 26, 2019
