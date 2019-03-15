Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
14:30
St Wilfrids Church
Standish
Renee Taylor Notice
TAYLOR (née Green) On the 10th March 2019,
peacefully at home with her
loving family by her side,
Renee, aged 76 years.
The much loved wife of Peter.

'She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends'
Funeral service will take place at
St Wilfrids Church, Standish on
Tuesday 19th March 2019 at
2.30pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired,
in memory of Renee to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice
c/o and all enq to
T & ME Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road, Standish
tel. 01257 421608
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
