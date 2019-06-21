|
EASTWOOD S.R.N Rena Died peacefully at home on Monday 17th June, aged 78 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alan, loving mother of Julie and Robert, mother in law of Kate, the much loved grandma of Flinn and Hugo and sadly missed by her
adored cat, Emily.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 27th June at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'Maria Lockett' (to benefit English Barn Cats), 'Miss T D Sumner' (to benefit Tomis Paws and Whiskers) or payments via PayPal to [email protected]
(to help genuine pet owners with vet bills and don't qualify for help).
William Houghton Funeral Directors. Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
