Home

POWERED BY

Services
Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Billington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Billington

Notice Condolences

Reginald Billington Notice
BILLINGTON On 29th August 2019 peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital

REGINALD HORNBY
(REG)
aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of the late MAUREEN, dearly
loved father of KEITH.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson, 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR.
Tel 01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.