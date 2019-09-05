|
|
|
BILLINGTON On 29th August 2019 peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
REGINALD HORNBY
(REG)
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late MAUREEN, dearly
loved father of KEITH.
Funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. J. Watson, 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR.
Tel 01772 626800
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019