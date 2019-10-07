|
|
|
LAVALLE Regina (Gina) For your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Gina, who died 14th September, aged 58 years, fortified by the rites
of the Holy Church.
Beloved daughter of the late Lucia. Adoring mum of Jake.
Much loved sister of Silvio, Palmina, Anna and Maria. A sadly missed sister in law and aunt.
Funeral Service at Houghton's Chapel, 219 Tag Lane, Ingol followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium on Monday
14th October 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit
St. Catherine's Hospice.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 7, 2019