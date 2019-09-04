|
|
|
CUNLIFFE Raymund
( Ray ) Sadly but peacefully
in his sleep at home,
after a short stay in hospital,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
loving father of Austin, Gillian,
Greg and Marie and also
a dear father in law, grandad
and great grandad.
Requiem Mass will be held
at Blessed Sacrament
R.C Church, Ribbleton on
Monday 9th September at 12:30pm, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers please by request
but donations in memory of Ray may be made to 'Xaverian Mission' c/o the funeral director.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019