William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Requiem Mass
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:30
Blessed Sacrament R.C Church
Ribbleton
View Map
Raymund Cuncliffe Notice
CUNLIFFE Raymund
( Ray ) Sadly but peacefully
in his sleep at home,
after a short stay in hospital,
aged 85 years.

Beloved husband of Pat,
loving father of Austin, Gillian,
Greg and Marie and also
a dear father in law, grandad
and great grandad.

Requiem Mass will be held
at Blessed Sacrament
R.C Church, Ribbleton on
Monday 9th September at 12:30pm, prior to committal
at Preston Crematorium.
No flowers please by request
but donations in memory of Ray may be made to 'Xaverian Mission' c/o the funeral director.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2019
