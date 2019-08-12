Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church
Lytham Road
Fulwood
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Raymond Myers Notice
MYERS Peacefully, on
Monday 5th August 2019

RAYMOND (JERRY)
Aged 88 years.

The dearly beloved husband
of Nora (deceased) and loving
dad to Peter, Carol and Kevin,
dear father-in-law of Ray and doting Grandad to Jess and Dom.

'So dearly loved, so sadly missed'

Funeral Service at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham Road, Fulwood, on Thursday 15th August at
11.00 a.m. prior to committal at
Preston Crematorium at 12.15 p.m.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired may
be sent for 'Alzheimer's Society' c/o

Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 12, 2019
