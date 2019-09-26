Home

Raymond Greenbank

GREENBANK RAYMOND On 20th September, at Alston Lodge, Longridge, surrounded by his family,
aged 87 years.

Beloved husband of June (deceased), loving dad of Diane and Tracy, dear father in law of John and Wayne and a much loved grandad and great grandad.

The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October at 1:45pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to 'Alzheimer's Society'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longrige. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019
