COTTON Dr Ray Aged 70 years.
Suddenly on 6th September 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Carolynne, proud Dad of Richard and Rachel and devoted Grandad to Charlie, Isla, Jack and Olivia.
Funeral Service at St Mary's Church Penwortham, 1.30pm on Wednesday 18th September 2019.
Family flowers only, please.
Donations, if desired, to
Heartbeat-nwcc.org.uk.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 16, 2019