Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:00
Reading Crematorium, South Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Wallbank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Wallbank

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Wallbank Notice
WALLBANK Phyllis Joy
(Née Stevenson) On 22nd May 2019 peacefully at Parkside Care Home, Reading, aged 88. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Gillian, Philip and Vivien (Deceased) and precious grandmother of Jack. Much loved by her family and friends, Joy will be sorely missed. Funeral service to be held at Reading Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Thursday, 6th June at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
A B Walker & Son Ltd www.abwalker.co.uk
(Tel: 0118 9477007)
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.