WALLBANK Phyllis Joy
(Née Stevenson) On 22nd May 2019 peacefully at Parkside Care Home, Reading, aged 88. Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Gillian, Philip and Vivien (Deceased) and precious grandmother of Jack. Much loved by her family and friends, Joy will be sorely missed. Funeral service to be held at Reading Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Thursday, 6th June at 10am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
A B Walker & Son Ltd www.abwalker.co.uk
(Tel: 0118 9477007)
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 29, 2019
