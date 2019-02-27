Home

Phyllis Latham

Notice

Phyllis Latham Notice
LATHAM Phyllis The family would like to express sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards, letters and donations
gratefully received during
their recent sad loss.
A special thank you goes to Rev. Martyn Rogers for the lovely service and eulogy,
and to Neal Buckley for the dignified funeral arrangements.
Many thanks for the support of all those who attended the funeral.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2019
