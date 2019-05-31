Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Phyllis Green Notice
GREEN On 18th May 2019.
Phyllis
Aged 77 years.
Loving sister of Anne, May,
Harry (deceased) and
Norman (deceased).
Special thanks to Preston Domiciliary Services and
Lancashire Care Foundation Trust.
Funeral Service at The Parish Church of Christ Church, Fulwood, on Wednesday 5th June at 1.15 p.m. followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Epilepsy Action' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
