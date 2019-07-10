PLATT Philip Don't remember me with sadness,

Don't remember me with tears,

Remember all the laughter we've shared throughout the years.

Now I am contented that my life

it was worthwhile,

Knowing that I passed along the way and I made somebody smile.

When you are walking down

the street and you have got me

on your mind,

I am walking in your footsteps

only half a step behind.

So please don't be unhappy,

Just because I am out of sight,

Remember that I am with you

each morning, noon and night .

Sleep tight uncle Phil,

you were loved by us all.

Thank you for the laughs

and the greatest gift I will treasure is your time and the memories

you gave me.

Kirsty, Lee, Elli, Oliver,

Gill and Martin

xxx Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2019