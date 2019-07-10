|
PLATT Philip Don't remember me with sadness,
Don't remember me with tears,
Remember all the laughter we've shared throughout the years.
Now I am contented that my life
it was worthwhile,
Knowing that I passed along the way and I made somebody smile.
When you are walking down
the street and you have got me
on your mind,
I am walking in your footsteps
only half a step behind.
So please don't be unhappy,
Just because I am out of sight,
Remember that I am with you
each morning, noon and night .
Sleep tight uncle Phil,
you were loved by us all.
Thank you for the laughs
and the greatest gift I will treasure is your time and the memories
you gave me.
Kirsty, Lee, Elli, Oliver,
Gill and Martin
xxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2019