Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:15
St. Wilfrid's Church
Philip Platt

PLATT Philip Don't remember me with sadness,
Don't remember me with tears,
Remember all the laughter we've shared throughout the years.
Now I am contented that my life
it was worthwhile,
Knowing that I passed along the way and I made somebody smile.
When you are walking down
the street and you have got me
on your mind,
I am walking in your footsteps
only half a step behind.
So please don't be unhappy,
Just because I am out of sight,
Remember that I am with you
each morning, noon and night .
Sleep tight uncle Phil,
you were loved by us all.
Thank you for the laughs
and the greatest gift I will treasure is your time and the memories
you gave me.
Kirsty, Lee, Elli, Oliver,
Gill and Martin
xxx
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2019
