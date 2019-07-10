|
|
|
PLATT Philip On June 29th 2019,
aged 52 years.
Peacefully and surrounded by the love of his family and closest friends at st Catherine's Hospice.
Dearly loved son of Frank (deceased) and Teresa (deceased), uncle of Kirsty and great uncle
of Elli and Oliver.
We would like to give our heartfelt appreciation to all staff members at St Catherine's for the care given to Philip and us all during this time. You are all truly amazing humans, God bless you all.
Requiem Mass St. Wilfrid's Church on Tuesday July 16th at 12.15pm followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 10, 2019