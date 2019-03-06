|
MORRIS Philip James
(Phil) Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on 27th February 2019, aged 58 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jeanette, loving dad of Emma, Catherine and James, much
loved son of Jack and Anne
and brother of Debbie.
We miss that light, and ever will,
His vacant place, none can fill,
Here we mourn, but not in vain,
for in Heaven we will meet again.
To have, to hold and then to part,
Is the greatest sorrow of
our heart.
Requiem Mass and Interment at St. Mary's Church, Brownedge on Wednesday 13th March at 11am.
Close family flowers only please, donations if desired to M.S.A. Trust c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6TP,
Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
