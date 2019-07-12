Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Duncan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Duncan

Notice Condolences

Philip Duncan Notice
DUNCAN Peacefully in his sleep on
6th July 2019.
Philip
Aged 81 years.
Philip is survived by his sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Requiem Mass at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Ribbleton, on Tuesday 16th July at 9:00 am followed by private family committal at Preston Crematorium.
Flowers more than welcome.
Donations, if wished may be sent for 'Dementia' UK c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.