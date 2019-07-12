|
|
|
DUNCAN Peacefully in his sleep on
6th July 2019.
Philip
Aged 81 years.
Philip is survived by his sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Requiem Mass at Blessed Sacrament RC Church, Ribbleton, on Tuesday 16th July at 9:00 am followed by private family committal at Preston Crematorium.
Flowers more than welcome.
Donations, if wished may be sent for 'Dementia' UK c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 12, 2019