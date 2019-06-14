Home

WOOD Peter Rita would like to say a heartfelt special thank you to all her
children and grandchildren for their love and support
throughout this difficult time.
Also to thank all her friends and neighbours for their kind words and cards of condolence.
Warm regards and thanks to all those involved in Peter's care including Marie Curie Nurses,
the District Nurses,
St Catherine's Hospice staff, Station Surgery staff and not forgetting the Dr's and Nurses at
Chorley and Royal Preston Hospitals for their support.
Thank you to everyone who was able to attend the funeral service and for the generous donations received on behalf of the RNLI, Also special thanks to
Rev Duncan Bell of St Andrew's Leyland for his kind ministrations and finally to David Cowburn
for his caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
