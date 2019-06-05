|
WOOD Peter Peacefully on 3rd June at his home surrounded by his loving family, aged 86 years.
The dearly beloved husband to Rita, much loved dad to Christine, Ian and Mandy, Grandad to
David, Jessica, Daisy, George,
Great Grandad to Lucas and
father-in-law to Ivor, Debbie,
John and Gareth.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Andrew's Parish Church, Leyland, on Tuesday 11th June at 2pm followed by committal in the Church Yard. Family flowers only please, any donations if desired will be gratefully received on behalf of RNLI. All enquiries to David Cowburn Funeral Directors,
147 Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2LH. Tel 01772 457 887
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
