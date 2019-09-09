|
|
|
WALKER Peter Peacefully in hospital on the
1st September 2019
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Kate, loving father of Carine, dear brother of Susan, Gillian, Anne-Marie
and Bernard, dear uncle
and step-father.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday 16th September
at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request;
donations preferred to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Services,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2019