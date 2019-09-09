Home

Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Resources
Peter Walker Notice
WALKER Peter Peacefully in hospital on the
1st September 2019
aged 69 years.
Beloved husband of Kate, loving father of Carine, dear brother of Susan, Gillian, Anne-Marie
and Bernard, dear uncle
and step-father.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday 16th September
at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request;
donations preferred to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Services,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2019
