Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Peter McClelland Notice
McCLELLAND On 15th February 2019.
Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital.
Peter Louis
'Louis'
Aged 80 years.
Loving brother of
Joyce (deceased), Bill (deceased), Kathleen, Judy (deceased)
and Jim.
Loved brother in law and uncle,
will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
'A loving thought, a silent tear,
a constant wish that
you were here.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 1st March 2019
at 2.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'North West Air Ambulance',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
