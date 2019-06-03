|
Macartney Peter Robert Peacefully on 16th May, 2019,
at St Catherine's Hospice.
The much loved husband,
father, grandad, brother,
brother in law and uncle.
A celebration of Peter's life will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 10th June 2019, at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only, no formal attire please.
Donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice c/o
Browns Funerals,
54, Woodplumpton Road,
Ashton, Preston.
PR2 2 LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 3, 2019
