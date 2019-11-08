Home

Peter Lee Notice
LEE Suddenly, on 29th October 2019,
at his home,
PETER
Aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of Marian, devoted dad and best friend of Matt, loving and caring dad of Jo-Anne, much loved grandad of Will, Alex, Megan and Sadie and dear friend of
Debbie and Chris.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
A Celebration of Peter's
life will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 13th November at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may
be sent for 'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
