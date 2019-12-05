Home

LARAWAY Peacefully at his home on 26th November 2019

Aged 89 years.
PETER WILLIAM
Loving and much loved of
husband of Dorothy (Deceased).
Dear brother and uncle.

Peter's Funeral Service is to
be held at 10.45am on
Tuesday 10th December
at St Margaret's Church,
Tag Lane, Ingol
followed by committal at
Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired,
may be made
in his memory to the
Pituitary Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019
