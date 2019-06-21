Home

Peter Hamer Notice
HAMER On 15th June 2019
Peacefully in hospital,
surrounded by his family

Peter John
'Pete'
Aged 84 years.

The beloved husband of Sylvia,
dearly loved & loving dad of
Paul, Mark & Lorraine,
much loved by Adele, Sue & Paul,
dearest grandad of Billie,
brother in law of Bill & Pat.

'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th June 2019
at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Unit',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
