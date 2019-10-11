Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Ellam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Ellam

Notice Condolences

Peter Ellam Notice
Ellam On September 20th 2019
Peter
Aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband of
Bernie, father to Sarah and Ian,
grandfather to Ella, Madeline and
Darcey, brother to the late Brian,
and uncle to Fiona and Mark.
Funeral service to be held
at Preston Crematorium on
Friday October 18th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Multiple System Atrophy Trust
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.