Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Dewhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Dewhurst

Notice Condolences

Peter Dewhurst Notice
DEWHURST On 26th February 2019
Peter
Aged 73 years
Very loving husband of Maureen,
devoted father of Simon,
treasured father in law of Adele,
cherished grandad of
Aidan & Natty,
brother to Michael.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.

Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 6th March 2019, 1.30 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House',
c/o the family.
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.