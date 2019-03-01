|
|
|
DEWHURST On 26th February 2019
Peter
Aged 73 years
Very loving husband of Maureen,
devoted father of Simon,
treasured father in law of Adele,
cherished grandad of
Aidan & Natty,
brother to Michael.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 6th March 2019, 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Derian House',
c/o the family.
Enquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
