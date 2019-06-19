|
Cuerden Peter Kath, Graham and Richard would like to thank friends, family and neighbours for their kind words, cards of condolence and generous donations. A special thank you to Silva, Norman and Cath Devine for all the extra support given.
Thank you to the humanist Richard Spedding for his kindness and dignified administrations.
Also thank you to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors for their professional and caring arrangements of Peter Cuerden's funeral on the 17th June 2019.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
