|
|
|
CROSTON On August 17th 2019,
after a long illness patiently borne
Peter,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline,
dearly loved dad of
Gillian and Graham (deceased)
and much loved grandad of Emily.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Brownedge on Friday August 30th at 11am followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
and all enquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 26, 2019