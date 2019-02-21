Home

POWERED BY

Services
Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Davies

Notice Condolences

Penny Davies Notice
DAVIES Peacefully, at home
Surrounded by her family
PENNY
Aged 54.
Loving and much loved
mum of Liam and Leah.
Devoted daughter of
Doreen and Johnny
and partner of Phillip,
Cherished Nanny Penny of
Holly, Ella and Tyler.
Adored Sister of John and Garry.
Penny's Funeral Service is to be held at St. Christopher's Church, on Wednesday 27th February at 10:45 followed by burial
at Preston Cemetery.
Please wear something colourful.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Penny to Dementia UK c/o
the family.
All further enquiries:
Browns Funeralcare
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.