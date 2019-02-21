|
|
|
DAVIES Peacefully, at home
Surrounded by her family
PENNY
Aged 54.
Loving and much loved
mum of Liam and Leah.
Devoted daughter of
Doreen and Johnny
and partner of Phillip,
Cherished Nanny Penny of
Holly, Ella and Tyler.
Adored Sister of John and Garry.
Penny's Funeral Service is to be held at St. Christopher's Church, on Wednesday 27th February at 10:45 followed by burial
at Preston Cemetery.
Please wear something colourful.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Penny to Dementia UK c/o
the family.
All further enquiries:
Browns Funeralcare
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
