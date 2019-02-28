|
|
|
SOUTHWORTH On February 19th 2019
Pauline aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of George, loving mum of Pat (deceased) and Christine
and a much loved grandma
and great-grandma.
If all our love could have saved you,
You would never have died.
Requiem Mass St. Clare's Church, Fulwood on Tuesday March 5th
at 12 noon followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. donations, if desired,
to Alzheimers Research UK
or Demetia UK c/o and all inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
