ROBINSON Peacefully at home on
7th December 2019
Pauline Ann
Aged 81 years
Dearly beloved wife of the late Bob.
Loving mother of Jason
and a devoted grandparent.
Funeral to be held at
St Mary's R.C. Church, Leyland.
On Monday 23rd December 2019 at 12.15pm followed by
interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired will be gratefully received on behalf of
Progress Housing Group
South Ribble Women's Refuge
c/o the Funeral Director
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road, Leyland,
PR25 2EL
Tel 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 17, 2019