TIFFIN On 4th March 2019, peacefully
at home with his family
Paul
aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce,
dearly loved dad to Paul, Gary, Joanne and Andrew,
dear father-in-law to Susan,
Jayne, James and Sarah,
loving and devoted grandad to Ruby, Cole, Bailey, Liston and Nayana and dear brother of Cynthia and George.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid, if possible).
Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
