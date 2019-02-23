Home

SWINDLEHURST Paul Dugdale Passed peacefully away with
his family by his side at
Whiston Hospital on 14th February 2019, aged 71.
Of Lowton nr, Wigan &
formerly of Walton-le-Dale.
Dearly loved Husband of Haf,
Dad of Andrew, Dawn & Jennifer,
Father-in-law of Silvia &
Mark, Granddad of Zara, Heidi, James, Sofia & Marco,
Brother of Neil & Brother-in-law
of Wendy & Ann,
Uncle to Kim, Sharon & Nicola
The funeral will take place at
Howe Bridge Crematorium,
Atherton on Tues. 26th February 2019 at 12:15pm.
Flowers or donations in lieu of flowers to The Stroke Association
c/o and all enquiries to
Unsworth's Funeral Directors,
489, Warrington Rd.,
Culcheth, WA3 5QU.
Tel.: 01925 766006.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 23, 2019
