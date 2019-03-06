Home

SWIFT Paul Norma, Darren and Gillian
wish to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and Paul's work colleagues for their messages
of sympathy and support
at this sad time.
Thank you to all who attended
the funeral and for all
donations received for the
'Clatterbridge Cancer Charity'.
Finally, a special thank you to the Rev Pat Belshaw for a wonderful service, and to everyone
at Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 6, 2019
