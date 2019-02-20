|
|
|
SWIFT On 14th February 2019.
Peacefully with his
family by his side,
in University Hospital Aintree, Liverpool.
Paul Henry
'Pablo'
Aged 67 years
Devoted husband of Norma,
loving dad of Darren & Gillian
and their partner's Donna & Joe,
cherished grandad of Edward
'A Love Which Will Last Forever'
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th February 2019
at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2019
