Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Swift
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Swift

Notice Condolences

Paul Swift Notice
SWIFT On 14th February 2019.
Peacefully with his
family by his side,
in University Hospital Aintree, Liverpool.
Paul Henry
'Pablo'
Aged 67 years
Devoted husband of Norma,
loving dad of Darren & Gillian
and their partner's Donna & Joe,
cherished grandad of Edward
'A Love Which Will Last Forever'
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium
on Tuesday 26th February 2019
at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The Clatterbridge Cancer Charity',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.