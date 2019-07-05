|
|
|
LYONS On 29th June 2019
Paul Robert
Aged 89 Years
The beloved husband of Shirley,
loving father of
Deborah & Stephen,
and a much loved grandfather.
'Sadly Missed'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium
on Friday 12th July 2019
at 10.00a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Kidney Research UK',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019