Paul Kelly

Paul Kelly Notice
KELLY Paul Suddenly passed away on
15th October 2019, aged 53 years.

Loving husband, dearly loved son, much loved father, dear brother and uncle.

Will be sadly missed
by all his family.

Funeral service at
All Saints' Church, New Longton
on Wednesday 13th November
at 12.15pm followed by a
private committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only; donations preferred to St Catherine's Hospice c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
