Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
13:00
Brindle St James' Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Ingram

Notice Condolences

Paul Ingram Notice
INGRAM Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
On 13th November 2019
Paul
Aged 87 Years
The beloved husband to Joan,
loving dad to Liz, Alison & Mick
and a much loved father in law & grandad, sadly missed by all his family & friends.
Funeral Service at Brindle
St James' Church
on Tuesday 26th November 2019
at 1.00 p.m.
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Brindle St James' Church' &
'The Rotary Club'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -