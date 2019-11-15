|
|
|
INGRAM Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
On 13th November 2019
Paul
Aged 87 Years
The beloved husband to Joan,
loving dad to Liz, Alison & Mick
and a much loved father in law & grandad, sadly missed by all his family & friends.
Funeral Service at Brindle
St James' Church
on Tuesday 26th November 2019
at 1.00 p.m.
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Brindle St James' Church' &
'The Rotary Club'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019