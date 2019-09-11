|
|
|
Fletcher In loving memory of our
darling son, father, brother, brother-in-law and uncle
Paul John
11.11.1972 - 2.9.2019
Our hearts are broken Paul.
You are so precious to us.
A ray of sunshine in
everybody's lives.
Your love, compassion and gentle caring nature gave great comfort to so many people.
You are truly loved and
greatly missed.
Until we meet again darling Paul.
Love from Dad, Mum, Tom, Jaxon, Wayne & Nichola, John
Lloyd & Leanne, Alex,
Olivia, Evie and Saffron
xxxxxxxxxxxx
Funeral service at St Leonard's Parish Church, Penwortham on Tuesday 17th September at 11.30am, followed by
a private committal.
The funeral cortege will pass through Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham at approximately 1pm if people wish to pay
their respects there.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Lancashire Mind
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 11, 2019