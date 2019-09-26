|
|
|
CRAGG On 22nd September 2019
Peacefully at home
Paul
Aged 52 years.
The much loved partner to Paul, loving son to Barbara &
Bob (deceased) and loving
brother & uncle.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October 2019
at 3.15 p.m.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019