Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:15
Service of Thanksgiving The Parish Church of St. George The Martyr
Preston
Paul Argall Notice
ARGALL On 22nd February 2019,
in hospital,
PAUL ROGER
Aged 78 years.
A much loved husband,
father, father-in-law,
grandad and brother.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at The Parish Church of
St. George The Martyr, Preston, on Thursday 7th March at 12.15 p.m.
Mourning attire unnecessary.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for Rotary Charities, cheques made payable to 'R. C. P. A.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 1, 2019
