WESTLUND On September 30th 2019 peacefully in hospital
Patricia (Pat)
aged 75 years.
The beloved wife of the late Patrick, loving mum of Bernadette, Michael, Yvonne and Lisa and a cherished nanna and great-nanna.
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never.
Reunited.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Josephs Church on
Friday October 11th at 11am followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019