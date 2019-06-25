Home

Patricia Sutton

Patricia Sutton Notice
SUTTON Patricia Passed away after a long illness on Friday 7th June 2019,
aged 74 years.
Loving mother of Richard
and grandmother to Beatrice, Oscar and Liam.
We remember the good days
and take comfort that
she rest in peace.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church, Ribbleton on Monday July 1st at 10.15am followed by committal at Preston Crematorium.
All inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 25, 2019
