Home

POWERED BY

Services
Messrs B J Watson Funerals
85 Todd Lane North
Preston, Lancashire PR5 5UR
01772 626800
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00
St Leonard's Church
Walton-le-Dale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Paranomos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Paranomos

Notice Condolences

Patricia Paranomos Notice
PARANOMOS On 14th July 2019, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital

PATRICIA
aged 83 years.

Beloved wife of Peter,
dearly loved mother of Graham, Sheila (dec.) and Nicholas.
Loving mother in law of Sandra. Devoted grandmother of Mark, Lynsay and Peter Michael,
David and Neil.
loving great grandmother of Sienna and Emilia.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Arthritis Action
c/o the funeral director.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday 25th July 2019 at
St Leonard's Church,
Walton-le-Dale at 10:00am, followed by interment
in the churchyard.

All enquiries to
Messrs. B. J. Watson, 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.