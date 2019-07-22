|
|
|
PARANOMOS On 14th July 2019, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
PATRICIA
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Peter,
dearly loved mother of Graham, Sheila (dec.) and Nicholas.
Loving mother in law of Sandra. Devoted grandmother of Mark, Lynsay and Peter Michael,
David and Neil.
loving great grandmother of Sienna and Emilia.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Arthritis Action
c/o the funeral director.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday 25th July 2019 at
St Leonard's Church,
Walton-le-Dale at 10:00am, followed by interment
in the churchyard.
All enquiries to
Messrs. B. J. Watson, 85 Todd Lane North, Lostock Hall, PR5 5UR. 01772 626800.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 22, 2019