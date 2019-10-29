|
|
|
HOLMES Peacefully at her home after a short illness on 23rd October 2019
Aged 78 years.
PATRICIA
Loving and much loved
wife of Tony (Dec.)
Devoted Mum of Yvonne and Mark,
Dear Mother in law of
Gordon and Emma.
You and your smile will be
forever in our hearts.
Rest in Peace our darling Mum.
Pat's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 1st November at 1pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if so desired may be made to Cancer Research UK
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 29, 2019